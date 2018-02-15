Roll up, roll up for a half-term of circus fun at Welbeck

Join the circus at the Harley Gallery in Welbeck next week

The Worksop estate is staging a half-term week of circus activities, inspired by the photography exhibition Circus Work which is at the gallery until April 15.

Children can learn how to juggle and plate spin, make their own circus headdress, paint a clown face dinner plate or create a shadow puppet during the week long programme on offer.

The weeks starts with clay day on Monday, February 19 which gives children the chance to explore and experiment with different techniques including slab and coil building.

Lynne Staniland, pottery studio manager at Welbeck, will be on hand to offer any hints and tips needed to create a masterpiece.

A circus hats and head-dresses workshop will be led by Harley Studio artist Michelle Reader on Tuesday, February 20.

In her work, Michelle re-uses waste materials to create recycled sculptures, so expect some interesting materials to feature in this two-hour creative session.

On Wednesday, February 21, children can take part in hourly creative sessions to learn how to make a circus-inspired shadow puppet, while on Thursday, February 22 February, there will be a circus-themed paint a pot session where children can paint a clown face dinner plate or a trapeze act on a breakfast bowl.

Once decorated, each piece will be professionally glazed and fired in the kiln ready for collection a few days later.

Sessions will take place in the Education Studio or the Pottery Studio and are suitable for children aged four and older.

Finally, youngsters can have a go at juggling, hula hooping and plate spinning plus much more at the circus skills workshops led by Nottingham-based Circus Hub running in hourly sessions from 11am to 3pm on Friday, February 23.

Adults must stay with their children at all times.

A small charge applies and places on all activities can be booked by calling 01909 501700 or emailing portlandcollection@harleygallery.co.uk