Robber pushed victim against the wall before stealing money

Police officers in Gainsborough have launched an appeal to help provide them with information related to a robbery.

Between 2.25pm and 2.55pm yesterday (Thursday, January 18), a robbery took place between the Tesco store and the underpass in Sandsfield Lane, Gainsborough.

A man, described as broad, 5ft 9 with brown untidy hair, a local accent, and stained teeth, and described as wearing a green jacket, dark blue jeans with mud stains on his knees, and black trainers, pushed the victim into a wall causing minor facial injuries.

He then was reported to take an amount of money.

If you were in the area and saw anything related to the incident, please call 101 quoting Incident 441 of January 18, for the attention of PC 707 Jackson.