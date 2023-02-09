Roads reopened in village near Worksop after police incident resolved
Several roads were closed this morning in a village near Worksop to allow police to deal with an incident.
At 8.45am, Derbyshire Police confirmed that road closures were in place on and around Welbeck Street, Whitwell – with an incident unfolding in the village.
Officers urged residents to avoid the area while the incident was resolved.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A force spokesperson said that roads in the village have reopened, with the incident now over.