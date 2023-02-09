News you can trust since 1895
Roads reopened in village near Worksop after police incident resolved

Several roads were closed this morning in a village near Worksop to allow police to deal with an incident.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

At 8.45am, Derbyshire Police confirmed that road closures were in place on and around Welbeck Street, Whitwell – with an incident unfolding in the village.

Officers urged residents to avoid the area while the incident was resolved.

Drivers were asked to find alternate routes.
A force spokesperson said that roads in the village have reopened, with the incident now over.

