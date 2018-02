The A1 near Blyth has been re-opened after a serious collision.

Nottinghamshire Police along with fire crews from Worksop and Harworth and East Midlands Ambulance Service arrived at the scene around 2.30pm this afternoon (Saturday, February 10).

Firefighters and a specialist rescue unit extricated someone from a vehicle between the A614 and the A634.

A road closure was in place but has been lifted after police and firefighters cleared the scene.