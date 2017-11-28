REVEALED: The best schools in Nottinghamshire according to The Times

The best performing schools in Nottinghamshire, according to the Sunday Times, have been revealed.

In the 25th edition of Parent Power: The Sunday Times Best UK Schools Guide, 2,000 schools across the country have been ranked by their recent examination results.

The guide includes primary schools, secondary schools, sixth form colleges, academies and independent schools.

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the percentage of examination entries gaining A* to B grades at A-level this summer (which is given double weighting) and the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades at GCSE.

They are published several weeks ahead of the official government tables for secondary school performance.

Primary school rankings are based on SAT results, but some independent schools do not appear as they do not take SATs.

Kinoulton Primary School in Nottingham is the best performing school in Nottinghamshire, and ranked second nationwide.

These are the 10 Nottinghamshire schools on The Times’ Parent Power List:

2 Kinoulton Primary School

23=Normanton-on-Soar Primary School

52 Salterford House Preparatory School

99 Highfields School

220=Lady Bay Primary School

225=The Becket School, Nottingham

286 Abbey Road Primary School

415=Southwell Minster Comprehensive School

444 East Bridgford St Peters C of E Academy

495 All Saints' RCVA, Mansfield