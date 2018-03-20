REVEALED: How many people in Worksop are currently having affairs

More people in Worksop are having an affair now than last year, new figures have shown.

The Infidelity Index, released today, lists the UK's most adulterous towns and cities in the UK.

It is compiled by IllicitEncounters.com, by mapping the postal data of people who have signed up to the website to find romance outside of their current marriage.

And according to the data, 502 people in Worksop are currently having an affair, up from 468 last year.

The most adulterous town in the country is Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire, while the most faithful town is Wigan in Greater Manchester.

You can see the map for yourself here.

