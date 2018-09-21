Retford teen flouted driving ban twice

A Retford teen flouted a driving ban twice by motoring through the town centre, a court heard.

Adam Cartwright denied driving a silver Ford Mondeo on May 15, but was found guilty after a trial, magistrates in Mansfield were told.

He was then captured on CCTV driving “anti-socially” on Moorgate, on June 5.

He received a six month ban, on February 18.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said Cartwright has “a lot of responsibility” as he is the sole carer for his ill mother.

She said he hoped to pass his test and get a licence so he could continue to help her.

The 19-year-old, of Moorgate, admitted driving while disqualified, on Friday.

He was banned for 12 months and handed a 12 month community order, with 150 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay £200 towards court costs and an £85 government surcharge.