Retford man flogged rented drier on Gumtree

A man who rented white goods from a Retford hire company sold a drier on Gumtree and failed to return two other items after splitting up with his girlfriend, a court heard.

Connor Sykes rented a Beko washing machine and a Beko freezer from Simply Rentals, on June 29, 2017, and took them with him when he left his ex’s Coronation Street address, in Retford, three months later.

He also took a £200 Bosch condenser drier that his girlfriend rented under her name, without her consent, and later sold it on Gumtree for £30.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said his ex informed Simply Rentals about the sale, and the firm asked for payment, but offered to write off other debts if he returned the goods.

Ben Brown, mitigating, said a “relatively minor civil dispute turned quite complicated”, after the “long-term relationship turned very sour”.

“During that time Mr Skyes lost his job and he suffers from schizophrenia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and learning difficulties,” he said.

“He has not sought to evade Simply Rentals but it simply wasn’t possible to pay them at the time,” said Mr Brown.

Sykes’ mum has since paid the firm £600 for the three machines, as well as £270 of fines, the court heard.

Sykes, 21, of Thornbridge Rise, Sheffield, admitted theft by finding, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given a 12 month community order, which will run beside an existing order, made in November, 2018, with ten rehabilitation activity days.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.