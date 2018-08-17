Retford man fined for drunk and disorderly behaviour

A boozy Retford man was arrested after police were called out twice to the same disturbance, a court heard.

When officers arrived at Moorgate, they found John Tindall outside his ex-partner’s address, on July 30.

“He was asked to leave the area and left, but returned a short time later,” said prosecutor Sarah Sanderson.

“Police found him shouting and generally being abusive. That disorderly conduct continued on the way to the police station and in the custody suite.”

Tindall, who was unrepresented, had nothing to say about the incident.

The 37-year-old, of Queen Street, admitted being drunk and disorderly, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £80, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.