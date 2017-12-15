Retford Leisure Centre welcomes new faces

Retford Leisure Centre held an event as part of the Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Friends initiative in association with care provider BPL.

Bassetlaw District Council chairman, Coun Madelaine Richardson, and Mayor of Retford, Coun Helen Richards, were among 60 guests who attended to hear about the organisations and services available for people affected by dementia and their carers, as well as health and fitness tips for older people.

Nicola Boswell, centre spokesman, said: “We offer so many different classes from age four months up to 100-plus.

“However, some of the people here wouldn’t normally come into the centre, so it was a good opportunity to get comfortable with it.”

The centre offers weekly chair exercise class.

n Call 01777 706500 for details.