Retford home care company recognised for its customer service

The team at Home Instead Senior Care Retford and Gainsborough is celebrating after winning the Best Customer Service Award at the 2019 North Notts Business Awards.

Vicky Waring, owner of Home Instead Senior Care in Retford said, “We are thrilled to have won ‘The Best Customer Service Award’ in this year’s North Notts Business Awards.

Vicky Waring- Director, Kim Yallop-Care Manager, Tina Kilby- CAREGiver lead, Kathryn Norris - CAREGiver support coordinator, Emma Davey - Trainer.

“It goes without saying that this achievement would not be possible without the commitment and dedication of our entire office based team and our fantastic caregivers.”