Retford half-marathon organisers confirm road diversions for Sunday

The organisers of the Retford half marathon have confirmed final details of the route and travel diversions in effect for the duration of the event.

More than 1,200 runners are expected on the starting line this Sunday, March 10, making it Retford’s largest participation sporting event.

Places for the race sold out several weeks ago, although there is still a chance for junior runners to sign up for the two kilometre fun run, £3 per entry, starting at 10.15am.

Race director David Corbett said: “We hope that you will support this event, as it passes close to you, and that you will enjoy watching such an inspiring spectacle.”

“Retford Athletic and Running Club would like to thank everyone for their help and cooperation and hope that you will continue to support us.”

The race will start at 10am at Retford Oaks Academy on Babworth Road, and follow the same route as last year, heading left onto the A620 Babworth Road, then left at the Hallcroft roundabout.

Runners will progress along the A638 Great North Road beyond Barnby Moor to Torworth and turning left onto Billy Button Lane towards the A634.

At the junction of the A634 the runners will turn right heading towards Blyth for approximately one mile before looping back down the A634 to Barnby Moor.

At the junction of the Great North Road runners will turn right, and then right again onto Old London Road.

At the top of Old London Road the runners will then turn left back onto the A620 Babworth Road heading towards Retford to the finish at Retford Oaks Academy.

Closures on Babworth Road and the Great North Road will have a particular impact on properties extending to Hospital Road, Queen Street, Rectory Road, Lime Grove, Lime Tree Avenue and other connecting roads.

An official diversion route will be clearly sign posted to ensure minimum disruption. Other diversion routes will also be available, but anyone planning a journey on the day should be prepared for possible disruption.

At the start of the event, 9.50-10.10am, traffic will be held using stop/go signs on Babworth Road and West Carr Road. There will be either restricted or no access onto Hospital Road.

Lime Tree Avenue, Lime Grove, Hannam’s Yard and the Cemetery access road will close 10 minutes prior to the start, with no right turn from Rectory Road and Queen Street onto Hospital Road.

From 10am to 1.30pm, the A638 will be closed to northbound traffic from Hallcroft Roundabout through to Billy Button Lane at Torworth. Residents and business customers will have ‘right turn only’ access to Retford during breaks between runners.

Old London Road will be closed in both directions from 9.30am to 1.30pm from the junction of the A634 right through to the A620.

The A634 will be closed from the junction of the Great North Road to Graves Moor Lane, 9.30am 10 1.30pm, and Billy Button Lane will be closed for the same period.