Retford cookery teacher’s drink drive conviction

A cookery tutor who visits schools to teaches kids about healthy eating in the Retford area has been banned for drink driving, a court ruled.

Robert Jessop’s BMW was stopped in Askham, near Retford, on January 30, and a test revealed he had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Jessop, 46, of Middle Street, Croxton Kerrial, Lincolnshire, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Fiona Davidson, mitigating, said: “Had you told this man five months ago that he would be appearing before this court he would have struggled to believe anything that has taken place.

“He has been quite an upstanding member of his community.”

She said there had been “horrendous” complications with the birth of his fifth child, which put a “huge strain” on him, his partner, and their other children.

Mrs Davidson said this led to “anxiety and depression”, but he had taken steps to deal with it at a residential course in Lincolnshire.

She said the inevitable ban would have a “significant impact” on his family because his 18-week old daughter has to get regular treatment from Glenfield Hospital in Leicester.

Jessop was banned for 17 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 128 days if completed before January 2019.

He was fined £300 and was ordered to pay £30 government surcharge and £85 costs.