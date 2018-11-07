Retford charity gets funding boost to help nuy new building

A Retford charity has been awarded £150,000 after its innovative services impressed a foundation which supports UK charities.

Bassetlaw Action Centre, which promotes the independence of older and vulnerable people has been given the funds from the Garfield Weston Foundation and they will enable the charity to purchase a building.

The Garfield Weston Foundation says small community charities are rising to the challenge of facing unprecedented demand for their services by being proactive and innovative.

The Foundation has more then doubled its £5m capital fund to more than £11m so it can support more than 150 charities and community organisations across the UK.

Weston Anniversary Fund was launched earlier this year to provide funding to charities to improve their existing facilities or provide new ones as part of the Foundation’s 60th year.

The Trustees took the decision to more than double the fund after receiving over 2,300 applications, with over 60 per cent from charities that have never applied to them before.

Lynn Tupling, chief executive of Bassetlaw Action Centre, said: “We welcome this Garfield Weston funding, as it will enable us to purchase a building to operate our valuable services for many years to come.

“Grant funding is becoming rare these days and the savings made on our annual rent expenditure can now be used to provide the many charitable services that we offer.

Philippa Charles, The Garfield Weston Foundation’s Director, said: “What really impressed our Trustees is the amount of volunteering and community involvement that’s going on across the UK.

“We heard about so many amazing projects involving local people who are helping their communities thrive - regardless of cuts, Brexit debates and other challenges.

“The response from charities to this new fund clearly demonstrates the voluntary sector is proactive and energetic; far from the complacency it is sometimes accused of.

“Yet we can also see the level of need that exists in our local communities and how much the services charities provide are so desperately needed.

“The impact of these grants will be significant, with benefits for many people lasting years.”

From community centres providing services for isolated older people to organisations tackling youth and gang crime, the funding from the Weston Anniversary Fund will help charities from across the UK provide more and better services in their communities.

For more visit www.anniversary.garfieldweston.org.