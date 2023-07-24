Restorative justice allows victims the chance to obtain much-needed answers following a crime to help set their mind at ease or at least understand the motivation of the perpetrator.

It does this by allowing victims to communicate with the perpetrator in a way they are comfortable with, and receive an explanation, an apology or other forms of reparation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The process also enables perpetrators to understand the real-life impact their crime has had and can change their behaviour as a result.

Manager for Remedi, Cherry Triston, with Nottinghamshire's PCC Caroline Henry

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire has teamed up with Nottinghamshire City and County Probation Service to co-commission a new contract to deliver an enhanced offer until March 2027 – under the banner of Restorative Nottinghamshire.

Remedi, a national restorative justice specialist, has been awarded the contract following a competitive tendering process and has been tasked with proactively contacting victims of crime to offer restorative justice services and to increase the take-up, from 1 October 2023.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said: “Many victims of crime are left with lots of unanswered questions and without the answers, the fear, anxiety and hurt that victims feel can remain long after the incident happened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have heard from victims of burglary for example, who say that as well as the initial trauma of having their private space invaded, they are left wondering whether they were targeted specifically, and if the perpetrator was watching their property over a number of days before carrying it out – which was an unnerving thought.

“When they spoke to the perpetrator, they found out it was just that they were walking past and a window was open. Being able to ask those unanswered questions really helped them reduce their anxiety and gain closure.

“Victims of crime deserve the best possible support service and I believe the new and enhanced Restorative Nottinghamshire service gives an extra level of help for those who have been impacted by crime.”

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner also commissions a service called Notts Victim CARE which offers victims of crime free practical and emotional support – whether they are affected directly or indirectly by crime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Previously, restorative justice was also offered within the Notts Victim CARE service. However, they have now been separated out as two distinct services as part of a move to simplify them for the public and increase take-up.

Nicola Bancroft, Assistant Director at Remedi, said: “Remedi are absolutely delighted to be delivering the Restorative Nottinghamshire Service from 1 October 2023.

“As an organisation, we have been delivering Restorative Justice since 1996, and in the last 27 years we have seen multiple examples of how Restorative Justice can change people's lives for the better.

“We are really looking forward to working with our partners and the wider community to provide a quality, safe Restorative Justice service, which will provide more opportunities for engagement and greater accessibility.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martin Davies, East Midlands Regional Probation Director, said: “Restorative Justice puts victims front and centre and empowers them to talk openly about the impact the crime has had on their lives.