Residents are Ashley Care Centre treated to Christmas Dinner with Worksop Charter Mayor

Dementia patients at Ashley Care Centre in Worksop enjoyed a special Christmas dinner with the town’s charter mayor Sybil Fielding.

The Care Centre, based on Sunnyside, annually offer the free meal to residents who are not able to spend Christmas Day with friends and relatives.

Ms Fielding, who is also a Bassetlaw District councillor for Worksop North West, was able to share a meal with her mum, Barbara Nash, who is a resident of the Care Centre.

She also took the time to wish all the residents and staff a Merry Christmas.

Amil Patil, manager, said: “Our residents have dementia and aren’t able spend Christmas day at home with all the family.

“So we offer a free service where the whole family can enjoy a full three-course Christmas dinner on the days leading up to Christmas, in the privacy of our log cabin.

“They are waited upon by our staff to make it feel as special as Christmas Dinner has always been before.”

Coun Fielding said: “We’ve always thought it was brilliant.

“Barbara’s granddaughter was really looking forward to having Christmas Dinner with granny.

“It’s really beneficial to spend time and eat a Christmas meal like this together as a family again.”

Tara Lawrence, whose mum is also a residents of the Care Centre, told staff: “You made it a truly special memory for us all to share, as you always do.”

For more information on Ashley Care Centre in 01909 500541.