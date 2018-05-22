RESCUE ME: Can you give Sid a new home?

This lovely lad is Sid, he is a domestic short hair and is six-years-old.

This big softy Sid is still searching for his forever home after being up for adoption for a while now.

Poor Sid has really been thorough quite a tough time lately, having lost his leg which it is believed was due to either an infection from a cat bite or a fracture. However Sid being the happy-go-lucky character he is, has taken to three-legged life very well and it doesn’t seem to faze him at all.

It would be lovely for someone to look past Sid’s previous injury and see him for the lovely, soft-hearted soul he is - this boy would be cuddled all day if he could and would make the perfect companion for someone.

Due to his injury it is felt that Sid may be better suited to life as a house cat due to the fact that he is still adjusting to his injury, however in the future he may want to venture outside or benefit from supervised garden visits.

Can you offer this cuddly boy a home? If so please do get in touch with the RSPCA centre as they would really love him to get the loving home he deserves!

If you are interested, you can go along to the RSPCA centre at: 32 Nottingham Road, Radcliffe on Trent, Nottingham, NG12 2DW or ring: 01158 550222.