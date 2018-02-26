RESCUE ME: Alfie is still in need of a loving home

A few weeks ago on Rescue Me, we featured Alfie the seven-year-old Terrier crossbreed.

He hasn’t had the best start in life and came in to the centre in very poor condition.

Alfie is a sweet boy that would suit a calm and quiet household as he is a very sensitive soul and can be nervous with new people and surroundings.

Alfie will need experienced owners that will give him the time and patience he needs to build trust. Once he knows you his tail wags and he enjoys your company.

Alfie needs to be the only dog in the home, he is suitable to live with cats with a slow introduction and can be rehomed with secondary school aged children.

We think this lovely little boy deserves a break.

If you would like to know more about Alfie, or if you can offer him a loving, caring home you can visit the RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Shelter, 32 Nottingham Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, NG12 2DW, telephone: 01158 550222, email: info@rspca-radcliffe.org.uk or visit www.rspca-radcliffe.org.uk

Photo courtesy of Beverley Perkins Photographer.