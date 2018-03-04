Reports from the courts

Latest cases from the Magistrates’ Court.

Assault

Jade Akwright, 27, of Gateford Road, Worksop, assaulted a woman at the Miners Welfare, on Gateford Road, Worksop. She was issued a community order with a rehabilitation requirement. She was also issued a restraining. She was fined £85, pay compensation of £100 and pay £100 in costs.

Pawel Szpala, 34, of Manton Villas, Worksop, assaulted a woman by beating her and also damaged a phone belonging to the woman. He has been sentenced to 12 weeks suspended for 18 months. He must pay a surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

Daniel Brooks, 28, of Aylesbury Way, Forest Town, assaulted a woman by beating her. She also damaged a car window. She has been conditionally discharged for 12 months, pay costs of £85 and a £20 surcharge.

Damage

Jamie Burton, 19, of Mansfield Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, damaged three cars on Mansfield Road. He was fined £185 and must pay compensation totalling to £350. He will also pay a £30 surcharge.

Lorraine Jamieson, 24, of Middleton Court, Mansfield, damaged a mobile phone to the value of £550. She must pay £550 in compensation and was conditionally discharged for 12 months and pay a surcharge of £20.

Theft

Nikki Jackson, 31, of Yorke Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, stole a handbag belonging to a woman. She was fined £80, pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £30.

Steven Garrity, 29, of Bentinck Street, Mansfield, stole three LOL balls from the ASDA Supermarket in Mansfield to the value of £30. He was conditionally discharged for six months, must pay compensation of £30 and a surcharge of £20.

Jamie Linford, 31, of Welbeck Street, Mansfield, stole alcohol to the value of £372.54 belonging to B&M Bargains, Mansfield. He was issued a community order with a rehabilitation requirement. He must pay £31 in compensation, a surcharge of £85 and costs of £150.

Lee Harris, 38, of Smith Street, Mansfield, stole fuel to the value of £50 belonging to Morrisons on Sutton Road, Mansfield. He also did not have the correct licence or insurance for a car he was driving. He must pay compensation of £50, pay costs of £85 and was fined £120. His licence was endorsed by six points.

Luke Tomlinson, 34, of New England Way, Pleasley, stole three pairs of jogging bottoms, to the value of £96 from Original Factory Shop, Kirkby. He also stole a bottle of Bacardi valued at £15.99 belonging to Macs News, Pleasley. He committed the se offences while subject to a conditional discharge. He also stole three bottles of Courvoisier Cognac, to the value of £84 from a Tesco Store in Alfreton. He had 12 weeks added to his standing 12 week sentence suspended for 12 months. He has also been given an curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for three months. He must be on New England Way between 8pm and 6am. He must pay £99.99 in compensation and a £100 surcharge.

Other

Simon Pass, 23, of HM Prison Leeds, committed arson on a property on Straight Mile, Ranby, Retford. He was given a six months sentence to serve after his existing period of imprisonment. He will also pay a surcharge of £115.

Robert Rochead, 23, of Gainsborough Road, Retford, committed public indecency by urinating in a street. He was fined £150, pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Alan Briggs, 31, of Naples Cresent, Pleasley, used threatening behaviour on Leeming Street, Mansfield. He was fined £750, pay costs of £85 and a £75 surcharge. He was also found with a quantity of cocaine a Class A drug. He was fined an additional £165.

Marian Rusen, 26, of Eighth Avenue, Forest Town, used threatening behaviour on Leeming Street, Mansfield and assaulted a woman by beating her. She was issued a community order with a curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for three months. Pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a £85 surcharge.

Stephen Newton, 62, of Noel Street, Mansfield, carried a kitchen knife in Mansfield Market Place without good reason. He was given a community order with a rehabilitation requirement and pay costs of £40 and a surcharge of £85.

Lee Hall,39, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, used threatening behaviour on Leeming Street, Mansfield. He was fined £400, pay costs of £85 and a £40 surcharge.

Tyler Wilson, 22, of Cox Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse used threatening behaviour . He was fined £40, pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Luke Siddon, 25, of Tideswell Court, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Clumber Street, Mansfield. He also damaged property at Mansfield Police Station. He was fined £80, pay costs of £30 and a £30 surcharge.

Mark Beresford, 34, of Winster Way, Mansfield, was drunk and disorderly was fined £40, costs £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Motor

Michael Bowers, 32, of Oak Tree Crescent, Mansfield Woodhouse, drove a car while under the influence of alcohol. He had 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 ,millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35 microgrammes. He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for 22 months. He will also pay a £85 surcharge and costs of £85.

Rikin Suchak, 29, of Broomhill Lane, Mansfield, drove a car while under the influence of alcohol. He had 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliletres, over the legal limit of 35 microgrammes. He has been disqualified from driving for 18 months. He has been fined £120, pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Brett Gondzik, 19, of Yorke Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, was driving a car involved in an accident and did not inform the police as soon as it was reasonably practicable. He later failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver. He has been fined £350, pay costs of £85 and a £35 surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Breach

Leigh Paddon, 33, of David Street, Mansfield, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from imprisonment. She was committed to prison for 14 days.