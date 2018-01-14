Reports from the courts

Latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Theft

Michael Gilbert, 27, of no fixed address, stole products totalling £109 from ASDA. He has been committed to prison for nine weeks because the offence was within a short time of him being released from a previous sentence. He has been ordered to pay £109 in compensation.

Anthony Dargue, 40, of no fixed address , failed to comply to the requirements of a community order, he has been committed to prison for ten weeks. He also stole a fragrance set from The Perfume Shop. He must pay a surcharge of £115.

Breach

JakeHawkins, 22, of Ringwood, Worksop, failed to comply to a community requirement which was part of an suspended sentence . He has been committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months with new requirements. He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £60.

Jack Keeling, 20, of Mayfield Terrace, Warsop, failed to comply with the requirements of a banning order. Due to him breaching his football ban he must not be at Mansfield Town FC four hours before and after kick off. For away matches he must not be within 10 miles of a stadium where a regulated match is playing, four hours before kick off and six hours after. He was issued a community order of 80 hours unpaid work, pay a £85 surcharge and costs of £85.

Motor

Gareth Davies, 36, of Reyton Spur, Worksop, drove a car without the correct licence. He has been fined £660 and must pay a £66 surcharge and costs of £85. He has been disqualified from driving for six months.

Cephus Matanhire, 58, of Trent Bridge Road, Retford, drove over the speed limit and was fined £50. He has been disqualified from driving for six months. He must also pay £300 in costs and a £30 surcharge.

Gary Peacock, 27, of Furnival Street, Worksop, drove a car while under the influence of alcohol and over the legal limit .He has been disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £155, pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Klaudia Stanowska, 21, of Chesterton Drive, Worksop, drove while under the influence alcohol, exceeding the legal limit. She also did not have the correct licence or insurance. She has been disqualified from holding a driving licence for 16 months. She was fined £270, must pay costs of £85 and pay a surcharge of £30.

Michael Bartlett, 20, of Celery Meadows, Clarborough, drove a car without due car and attention. His driving licence has been endorsed with five points. He was also fined £450, must pay costs of £85 and pay a surcharge of £45.

Robert Turner, 27, of Church Street, Gainsborough, drove a car without due care and attention. His driving licence was endorsed with six points. He was fined £80, must pay costs of £85 and pay a surcharge of £30.

Delia Ward, 56, of Old Showfields, Gainsborough, drove a car without due car and attention. Her record was endorsed with five points and fined £120. She was also pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Leslie Millership, 66,of Wood Lane, Pleasley Vale, drove over the speed limit. He has been disqualified from driving for six months and was fined £85. He must also pay a £61 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Assault

John Marshall, 30, of Limetree Avenue, Retford, assaulted a woman by beating her. He has been committed to a 12 week sentence suspended for 12 months. He must also he has been ordered with an rehabilitation requirement. He must pay a £115 surcharge and costs of £85

Shaun Walker, 24, currently residing in Mansfield Community Hospital on Stockwell Gate, assaulted a woman by beating her. He must pay £100 in compensation and pay costs on £40.

Other

Peter Lewin, 26, of no fixed address, has been sentenced to prison for 16 weeks. He admitted to using threatening behaviour and was drunk and disorderly twice. Failed to comply with an community requirement of an suspended sentence. He failed to make notification requirements while being a relevant offender of the Sexual Offences Act. He also failed to surrender to custody. He will pay a surcharge of £115 .

Christopher Brewer, 31, of Birch Avenue, Rainworth, was named an nuisance to the public after his behaviour caused the A617 to close for several hours and causing gridlock and using several hours of emergency service time. He has been given a six week sentence suspended for 12 months, including a rehabilitation activity requirement . He must pay a surcharge of £115.