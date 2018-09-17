Reports from the Court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Theft

Jamie Lee Kettle, 31, of Wellbeck Street Cresswell, admitted stealing a Mercedes Sprinter van and three charges of dishonestly using a debit card to buy cigarettes and other items. Offences were committed on post sentence supervision. He was committed to prison for a total of 20 weeks.

Miscellaneous

Daniel Wilson, 48, of Radford Street, Worksop admitted entering onto Memorial Avenue in Worksop whilst prohibited fron doing by a criminal behaviour order. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks because of repeat breaches of court aggravated by record and on Home Office license.

Motoring

Mihai Marius Baicu, 31, of Newgate street, Worksop admitted driving with 52mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was fined £200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months with £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Threats

Robert Hough, 40, of Marlowe Gardens Worksop admitted using threatening behaviour. He also pleaded guilty to tow charges of having offensive weapos on him in a public place, namely two metallic tools and a lock knife. He was committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.