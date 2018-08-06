Reports from the court

Cases completed from the Worksop area at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Theft

Nige Kenneth Wood, 37, of Mansfield Road Worksop was found guilty of stealing washing detergent worth £11.45 from Home Bargains and washing detergent valued at £14 from Asda. It was committed whilst subject to a conditional discharge order . He was committed to prison for a total of 20 weeks.

violence

Trevor Lowe, 41, of John Street Worksop, admitted assaulting a female community support officer. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Richard Emmingham, 48, of Leeds Road Shireoaks was found guilty of assaulting a female by beating. He was fined £300 and a restraining order was made, with costs of £400 and victim surcharge of £30.

Eifion Munroe Watson, 24, of Stillwell Garden Worksop admitted assaulting a male and female by beating them. He was committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. He was committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £100 and costs of £150. There was an unpaid work requirement of 100 hours within the next 12 months.

miscellaneous

Stuart Johnson, 22, of Bishop Street, Mansfield admitted damaging a vehicle to the value of £1500. He was discharged conditionally and ordered to pay £500 compensation and £20 victim surcharge.

motoring

Sophie Hakin, 44, of Holly Road Retford, admitted driving with 135 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath where the legal limit is 35 mcg. She was committed to prison for a total of 14 weeks suspended for 12 months and disqualified from driving for four years. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

Patricia Margaret Baker, 68, of Neatholme Lane Lound, admitted driving with 66 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £214 with £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Craig Anthony Hall , 36, of King Street Worksop pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine in his bloodstream exceeding the specified limit. He was fined £120 with £30 and costs of £85. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

breach

Joby Nanathaniel Ellor, 20, of Potter Street Worksop admitted failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. He was fined £60 with £60 costs.

Threats

Daniel Lee Hall,23, of Gateford Road Worksop admitted using threatening behaviour towards a femal. He was committed to prison for 16 weeks. A restraining order was made.