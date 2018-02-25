Reports from the court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Violence

Steven Richard Beatsona Crowder,38, of Hannah Park View Worksop pleaded guilty to assaulting a female by beating. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months and a restraining order made. He was ordered to pay £150 victim surcharge costs of £85 and compensation of £150.

Theft

Joseph Leonard Holt, 21, of Kenilworth Close Worksop admitted stealing two Playstation controllers worth £50 from GameStation. He was committed to prison for 18 weeks, with victim surcharge of £115. He has a record of similar offending and non-compliance with court orders.

Motoring

Aaron Baker, 21, of Hallcroft Road Retford admitted driving with 77mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months and fined £428 with £42 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Andrew Bryce, 37 of New Street Dinnington admitted driving a vehicle while disqualified. He was committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for 18 months, with victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £310.

miscellaneous

Thomas Michael Revill,20, of Gateford Road, Worksop pleaded guilty to damaging a Ford Focus car and a door. A community order was made with an 80 hours unpaid work requirement within the next 12 months. He was ordered to pay compensation of £4,000.