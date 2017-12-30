Reports from the Court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Theft

Stephen Edward Bassett, 41 of Dukeries Crescent Worksop, admitted stealing face cream worth £20 from Asda and seven jars of coffee from B&M Bargains. He was discharged conditionally and ordered to pay compensation.

Carl Tony Martin Webb, 38, of Rotherham Baulk Carlton in Lindrick admitted stealing Easter eggs valued at £49.32 from Martins Newsagents. He was discharged conditionally for 168 months and ordered to pay compensation.

Violence

Curtis Anthony Blaines, 31, of Duke Place Worksop admitted two counts of assaulting a female by beating her. A community order was made with a programme requirement of 31 days. A restraining order was made.

Anell Bhogal, 38 of Rampton Lane Retford admitted assaulting two females. He was ordered to pay compensation of £50 and £75.

Smantha Elliott, 46, of Sitwell Road Worksop pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a female by beating. She was committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months with £500 compensation and victim surcharge of £115.

Gavin Spooner,40, of Newcastle Avenue, Worksop admitted assaulting a male and a female. He was committed to prison for a total of 26 weeks suspended for 12 months with £115 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Miscellaneous

Luke Matthew Hewitt, 28, of Welham Road Retford, admitted damaging wooden doors at the Market Inn. He was fined £280 with £100 compensation and victim surcharge of £30 and £85 costs.

Motoring

Brendan Carney, 37, of Lawson Close West Drayton, pleaded guilty to driving with 79 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcg. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £120 with £85 costs.

Breach

Elfion Munroe Watson, 23, of Stilwell Gardens Worksop pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order by being present in a banned area. It was committed under the period of a suspended sentence order. He was committed to prison for a total of 12 weeks, with £115 victim surcharge.

Threats

Liam Gerald Gilfoyle, 26, of Saledale Worksop admitted using threatening behaviour. He was fined £100 with £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85. He admitted it was a further offence under a suspended sentence order. To mark the breach the defendant must take part in an alcohol treatment requirement and a rehabilitation activity requirement.