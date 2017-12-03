Reports from the court

Cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Theft

Anthony Lee Watson, 39, of Eastgate, Worksop pleaded guilty to stealing washing powder and air fresheners from Poundland, Bluetooth speakers from M&M bargains and deodorant, washing powder and cigarette papers from Poundland. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 30 days, fined £12.50 with £85 victim surcharge and costs of £85. Ordered to pay compensation.

Christopher Emlyn Jones, 49, of Manton Villas, Worksop, was found guilty of stealing computer equipment from the former central library and museum Worksop having entered as a trespasser. He was also found guilty of stealing silver of a value unknown having entered as a trespasser to the Canch and library, Memorial Avenue, Worksop. He was committed to prison for a total of 16 weeks.

Karl Gee, 42, of Gaarside street, Worksop pleaded guilty to making off with £10 of unpaid petrol and driving without a licence. He was ordered to pay £10 compensation, fined £120 and license endorsed with six points, victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Shaun Hanson, 39, of Cambria Terrace, Worksop admitted stealing alcohol and radios from the Glasshouse pub Worksop. He was committed to prison for 16 weeks and ordered to pay compensation of £120.

Stephen Edward Bassett, 41, of Dukeries Crescent, Worksop admitted stealing four jackets to the value of £140 from Matalan, eight joints of beef and coffee to the value of £152.91 from Aldi and four joints of beef at £32.05 from Aldi. A community order was made with a drug rehabilitation requirement, compensation for the meat and coffee and victim surcharge of £85.

Motoring

Rachel Claire Fowler, 26, of Kingston Road, Worksop admitted driving with 84mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath where the legal limit is 35 mcg. She was disqualified from driving for 19 months, fined £280 with £30 victim surcharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Marcus Pastorelli, 31, of Eastwood Court Worksop, admitted driving with 64 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months and fined £120 with costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £30.

Miscellaneous

Sheridan Ian Watson, 21, of Newcastle Avenue, Worksop pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon, a extendable baton in a public place. He also pleaded guilty to being in drink in Worksop town centre whilst prohibited. He was committed to prison for a total of 23 weeks, with victim surcharge of £115.

Benedict Kirk,52, of Bridgegate, Retford admitted two offences of exposing his genitals intending that someone would see them intending to cause alarm or distress. He was committed to prison for 13 weeks suspended for 36 months and ordered to go on sex offender treatment programme for 90 days. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation and register under the sexual offences act for seven years.

Mark Philip White, 43, of Greenwood Close Worksop pleaded guilty to harassment of a female. a community order was made with rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a restraining order. Victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Aiden Lee Jackson, 20, of Dukeries Crescent Worksop admitted damaging a door. He was fined £200 with £100 compensation, costs of £85 and victim surcharge of £30.

Kieran Thomas Liam Wilkinson, 20, of Holmes Road Retford admitted damaging a van. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work requirement of 80 hours. He was ordered to pay compensation of £350.

Stephen David Hutchinson, 37, of Eastgate Worksop admitted having a knuckle duster in a public place. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 10 days and a fine of £120,with £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Threats

Martin Jay Heath , 37, of Worksop Road Whitwell admitted using threatening behaviour and possession of cannabis. He was ordered to pay compensation of £200 and fined £50.