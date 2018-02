The 2018 Worksop Rotary Swimathon will take place on Sunday, April 15 at Worksop College.

Get your teams ready and let the Rotary Club know that you want to enter and help raise for good causes supported by the Rotary Club.

Email peterswinscoe@tiscali.co.uk or call 01777 703996 to register and receive your Swimathon sponsorship pack.