The year six girls of Redlands Primary School in Worksop have won new football kit through E.ON’s Power Kicks competition

Team coach Joanna Maddison, a teaching assistant at the school, entered the competition on their behalf.

She said: “The kit has come as a real boost for the team. While they haven’t played many matches together yet, they’re unbeaten to date, and we’re all hoping that the new shirts will help prolong this run of success.”