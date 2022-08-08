Ranskill fire: Firefighters remain at scene of tyre fire in Bassetlaw

Three days on from the start of the blaze, firefighters remain on scene at an industrial site in Ranskill.

Today, a Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson has reminded residents again to keep their doors and windows shut as the wind has now changed direction and is blowing the smoke plume towards nearby villages.

On Saturday (August 6), group manager Matt Reavill, incident commander, said that much of the fire had been ‘suppressed’, and that firefighters would remain on scene until early this week to make sure all the fire has been extinguished.

A fire in an industrial site in Ranskill has been contained and surrounded

Nottinghamshire Police has also launched an appeal into the fire which is currently being treated as a suspected arson attack.

It is thought that a group of young people were seen letting off fireworks just before the fire started on Friday (August 5).

Fire crews were called to the site, off Station Road in Ranskill, shortly after 10.20am on Friday where thousands of tyres as well as scrap vehicles were involved in the fire.

Damage was also caused to outbuildings and power lines.

Nottinghamshire Police has launched an appeal for information as they investigate the cause of the fire.

The column of black smoke heading up into the air from the incident was reportedly seen from up to 40 miles away.

At the fire’s peak there were 14 fire engines on scene, along with a water carrier, Command Support Vehicle, Welfare Unit, Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) and High Volume Pump (HVP).