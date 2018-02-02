Ranby House school raises a grand sum for Aurora Wellbeing

Ranby House school in Retford has raised more than £1,200 for the Aurora Wellbeing Centre in Worksop.

The money was raised at a sell-out yuletide afternoon tea event organised by Ranby Parents’ Group in December.

Aurora Wellbeing Centre, based in the old library buildings on Memorial Avenue in Worksop, offers a free package of support for people in Bassetlaw who are affected by cancer, or that are living with a cancer diagnosis, along with their family, friends and carers.

Anna Shaw, care navigator at Aurora, received the cheque from the school on behalf of the cancer charity.

She said “It is thanks to the support of local groups and organisations like this that we are able to offer support to anyone in Bassetlaw affected by cancer, or who is living with a cancer diagnosis.

“Every year we help hundreds of local people either undergoing treatment or who have completed treatment, to ensure they get essential support for their physical and emotional wellbeing.”

Clare Recaldin, one of the parents from Ranby House school added, “We are delighted to support Aurora.

“It is a charity that is close to our hearts and helps so many people in our local community.”