Racist hate crime suspects released under investigation

Two men and a woman have been released under investigation while police conduct further enquiries in connection with a video which was posted on social media by a student at Nottingham Trent University.
The two 18-year-old men were arrested yesterday (Wednesday) on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences and the 18-year-old woman was interviewed in connection with the incident.
The incident is being treated as a hate crime.
A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “We are continuing our investigation and will continue speaking to witnesses over the coming days and working with the university. We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen, heard or witnessed the incident. Please call 101 and quote incident number 23 of 8 March 2018.”
Read more:
https://www.chad.co.uk/news/two-teenagers-arrested-after-alleged-racist-chant-video-shared-1-9053855