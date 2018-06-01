Quartet in all-day golf marathon for cancer charity

Four golfers, whose lives have been traumatised by the ravages of cancer, are to play a day-long marathon at the Kilton Forest club in Worksop to raise money for charity.

Sponsored by family and friends, the quartet will tee off at 4 am next Friday (June 8) and aim to complete four 18-hole rounds before darkness descends on the Blyth Road course.

It’s all part of ‘The Longest Day’ challenge run by the Macmillan charity which raised a staggering total of £1.5 million across the country for cancer sufferers last year.

The idea to have a go at the challenge came from Worksop man John Chadwick, who will be backed by his brother-in-law, Steve Hardy, also from Worksop, and two of John’s workmates at the manufacturing firm Bawtry Carbon International, Gary Grooby and Ray Fear.

“We are doing this for a great charity,” John, 55, said. “My sister, Diane, who is also Steve’s sife, has breast cancer, while my mother-in-law died of bowel cancer and Ray’s brother lost his battle with prostate cancer last year.

“So we are asking people to support us and let’s raise some coin for Macmillan cancer support.”

All four men are in their 50s, but they are confident of completing the challenge, even though it entails about 20 miles of walking, from sunrise to sundown.

They are hoping to receive lots of support from the Kilton Forest club, where John and Steve have been members since taking up golf five years ago

“I have never even played more than one round in a day,” said 53-year-old Steve, a self-employed plasterer. “It will be a case of a quick stop between rounds for a bite to eat and then off again.

“The course will be open as normal, so we are hoping other players will let us through along the way and we don’t get held up. We will all be wearing our Macmillan T-shirts.”

Since it was inaugurated in 2002, ‘The Longest Day Golf Challenge’ has raised more than £9 million in the UK to help fund Macmillan nurses and provide practical and emotional support for sufferers and their families.

“My wife, Diane, has already benefited from the money that has been raised,” said Steve. “It was such a shock when she was diagnosed with breast cancer just after Christmas. It was right out of the blue.

“She has just finished her radiotherapy treatment. She is in a lot of pain but, hopefully, she is over the worst of it now and is on the road to recovery.

“My late dad, Pete, also had bowel cancer when he was in his 50s, but there are so many families who have been affected by cancer in some way, so I am hoping people will support us.”

The golfers’ fundraising target is £500. You can donate by visiting the JustGiving website and finding their page by keying oldguys1 into the search facility.