All areas of the UK are receiving an allocation from the £2.6 billion UKSPF pot to be invested by March 2025.

The proposal for year one is focused on Communities and Place and includes: refurbishing Oxcroft House in Bolsover into a cultural hub; delivering community arts activities across the district; promoting sustainable transport; enhancing the tourism offer of the area; and purchasing re-deployable CCTV cameras.

In year two, they will look at Supporting Local Businesses, through: improving businesses’ access to training and funding to develop skills and understanding relating to Net Zero; a grant scheme to encourage business improvement and growth opportunities leading to job creation and retention; and help and support for residents to start their own business.

Bolsover Council's offices.

For year three, they will focus their efforts on People and Skills, through: providing personalised and intensive support to move people closer to the jobs market; increasing skills training and offering digital training to people; and supporting internships for young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

Coun Liz Smyth, council cabinet member for economic growth, said: “People and businesses are at the heart of our district and what we do.

“As a growth-centred council, all the plans we will be focusing on will be based on growth, creation of jobs and skills – things that bring good things to our cistrict.”

The projects are to be part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.