Proud villages strike gold with In Bloom award

The proud parish of Harthill with Woodall has struck gold in this year’s Yorkshire In Bloom competition.

For it has been presented with the gold award in the large village category to reward the efforts of residents in turning the parish into a picture of floral colour.

Coun Ian Lloyd, the chairman of Harthill with Woodall Parish Council, received the accolade at a special Yorkshire In Bloom awards ceremony in York.

He said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Harthill with Woodall. Last year, we missed out on gold by one point, so to make it over the line this time is very rewarding.

“It has been very much a team effort, and thanks must go to our wonderful volunteers, sponsors and community groups.

“We should also thank our parish clerk, Caroline Havenhand, for co-ordinating our efforts so expertly, and also to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, which gave us excellent support.

“We are delighted with the result and will always strive to keep the parish looking its best.”

Harthill with Woodall re-entered the prestigious Yorkshire In Bloom competition two years ago after a nine-year absence.

It had a couple of near misses in 2016 and 2017 when a silver gilt was awarded.

But the hard work and dedication of more than 30 volunteers, who carried out regular planting, weeding, watering and the maintenance of beds, paid off this time.

The In Bloom efforts were largely funded by the parish council, and all the plants were sourced locally, including many grown by the volunteers themselves.

For the last couple of years, the project has attracted sponsorship from local businesses and backing from community groups too.

Such community spirit led to Harthill with Woodall also being presented with the 2018 Yorkshire Rose Discretionary, Small Communities Award.

The judges commented: “This tight-knit community is fully behind In Bloom in all its elements. Across the two villages, residents are working to create and sustain a place to be proud of.”