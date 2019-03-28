Proud Lucy is so thrilled to be joining Air Ambulance crew

A new critical care paramedic has joined the crew of Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance to help save lives across the two counties.

Lucy Hutton secured her new role earlier this month after completing a rigorous selection process, including fitness tests, emergency scenarios to test medical skills and a written exam.

As part of the two-day selection process, participants were also asked to complete various other scenarios to test their compatibility with the charity’s four core values – teamwork, respect, innovation and compassion.

As part of her new role, Lucy will fly on board the charity’s iconic yellow ‘ambucopter’ and help provide the best possible critical care to people suffering the most serious of illnesses and devastating injuries.

Lucy, who lives in Nottinghamshire, joins the medical team following five years serving as a paramedic with East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Lucy is also a registered nurse and spent time working in both adult intensive care and A&E.

The highly-experienced paramedic is also a qualified search technician with the Nottingham Search and Rescue Team.

This is her first posting as a HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service) paramedic and says she is ‘thrilled’ to have joined the crew.

Lucy said: “I am so proud to have joined the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and be part of this incredible team.”

Lucy joins the team in what is shaping up to be a big year for the charity as it marks its 25th anniversary in May.

Since the charity completed its first mission in 1994, the crew have been called upon to respond to more than 19,800 missions, delivering specialist medical attention to the people of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire during their greatest hour of need.

And Lucy has been blown away by the public support for charity

She continued: “It is amazing to be working with them and helping to deliver clinical care to those who need it most.

“The air ambulance is a local charity that has a huge impact on local people.

“So being able to be a part of this extraordinary charity and to help others really is a dream come true.”

The charity receives no direct Government funding and relies solely on the support of communities to raise the funds it needs.

Every year, it flies around 1,000 potentially life-saving missions, each costing approximately £2,500.

If you would like to find out more about the charity or make a donation, visit www.ambucopter.org.uk.