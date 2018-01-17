Primary school wants to create a ‘community hub’ to support pupils and families

A Gainsborough primary school is hoping to create a ‘community hub’ for families in the South West Ward of the town.

Benjamin Adlard Primary School have made a proposal for the Flourish Community Hub which would be a useable and effective unit that could support all the families in the area as well as helping the school support its pupils.

Ideas for the hub include an onsite counsellor, a food bank, financial support, clothes washing facilities, speech and language therapist, an internet cafe, a clothes bank, specialist teaching, visits from job centre workers and legal citizen’s advice and opportunities to link with Gainsborough Trinity and other groups to provide coaching and activities for after school and school holiday hours for families.

There will also be opportunities for voluntary worked based experience.

Headteacher, Sam Coy, said: “As a school, we believe this is an innovative and inspirational idea to unlock the potential in the local community and allow the South West Ward to ‘flourish’.

“Our community Hub approach is whole heartedly based around offering support in a centralised and accessible location that would reduce the pressure on core services and reduce mobility making the South West Ward a more aspirational and appealing places to live, learn, grow and flourish.

“Any support or advice for helping us to get our proposal up and running would be greatly received.”

If anyone would like to help please contact Mr Coy by emailing sam.coy@benjaminadlard.lincs.sch.uk or call 01427 612562.