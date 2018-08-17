Precious wedding gift stolen during Clowne burglary

Police are appealing for information after cruel burglars stole items of jewellery from a home in Clowne - including a watch given as a wedding present 70 years ago.

The gold opal bracelet Rotary watch, similar to the round face watch pictured, was given as a wedding gift 70 years ago.

The Jaeger watch.

Another gold watch, an oblong faced Jaeger – Le Coultre, was also taken during the break in at the house in Hartington Court, Clowne, on August 1, sometime between noon and 4pm.

Two gold rings were also taken during the burglary, however, neither have any distinctive markings.

Call police on 101 quoting reference number 18*364217 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Tammy Richardson.