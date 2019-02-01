Post Office “working hard” to restore service in Worksop

Worksop’s Post Office has been closed for an unknown period of time.

The service on Newcastle Avenue has been suspended since Thursday, January 24, with no indication as yet to when it will be restored.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We sincerely apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of Worksop Post Office.

“We understand and appreciate how much communities rely on our services.

“We would like to reassure customers that the decision to suspend services at any of our branches is never taken lightly.

“We take very seriously any decision to temporarily close a branch, and will only do so when it is warranted.

“We are working hard to restore services for the community as quickly as possible.”