Popular car parking permits are now available to buy

To meet the high demand for car parking in Gainsborough more spaces have been created and parking permits are now available to buy.

A freeze on the sale of permits was introduced due to the high demand and people were eager to put their name down on a waiting list.

To cater for the demand West Lindsey District Council created more spaces in Gainsborough town centre including 123 total spaces at the former Lidl site plus an additional 25 new spaces at Bridge Street.

It now means motorists can apply for a parking permit, which will save them the chore of paying each time they park, while also saving money over the daily tariffs.

The permits allow motorists to park in North Street, Bridge Street, Lord Street, Whitton Gardens and Riverside.

The council has made the decision to restrict permit holders from parking in the short-stay car parks in Gainsborough at Ship Court and Roseway to support town centre businesses by increasing turnover of spaces in these car parks.

Coun Judy Rainsforth, ward member for the South West Ward of Gainsborough hopes that the re-introduction of parking permits will aid those that park in Gainsborough often.

She said: “I was pleased to hear that the car parking permits have gone back on sale, they were very popular.

“It is great that permit holders can benefit from parking flexibly between the council car parks and not having to worry about the parking machines.

“The council has restricted permit holders as to where they can park to encourage short stay visitors’ access to car parks closer to the town centre to access shops, banks and pharmacy’s.”

To purchase a parking permit contact Customer Services on 01427 676676 or call into the Guildhall at Marshall’s Yard, Gainsborough. For more information visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/parkingpermits.