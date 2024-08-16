Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Approving a controversial plastic incinerator in Worksop would mean 'brewing a shedload of future complaints’ councillors have warned.

Around 900 local people have objected to the plans, saying the former industrial estate where the incinerator could be located has become a thriving leisure and residential area.

The facility on Shireoaks Road would use a process called pyrolysis to break down plastic at very high temperatures so they can be used again rather than being sent to landfill.

Bassetlaw Council made a strong objection at a planning meeting on August 14, but Nottinghamshire Council will have the final say on the application.

The proposed site of the new incinerator on Shireoaks Road in Worksop. Photo: Submitted

The Shireoaks and Rhodesia Against Plastic Pyrolysis (SRAPP) group told councillors that the area had changed dramatically since the previous recycling centre burnt down in 2014.

Campaigner Lesley Rowlands told the committee: “People are fearing this and are counting on the council to stop it.

“This is becoming a desirable, prosperous and green place, and we want to retain that.”

Coun Lynn Dixon (Lab), who represents the Worksop North West ward where the project is proposed to be sited, said: “When the recycling centre first opened, there was only one business nearby.

"Now there are four new housing estates, two supermarkets, restaurants, not to mention Worksop Town Football Club.”

She was echoed by fellow councillor David Pressley (Lab), who said: “What would residents think of plastic incinerator as a neighbour?”

“It has no part in this new green economy.

"It’s the wrong site and would be detrimental to the whole area.”

Scheme applicant Envale Ltd did not attend the meeting.

The planning committee expressed concerns about the location, close to the congested A57 bypass and less than 200m from the nearest home.

Coun David Challinor (Lab), who represents Retford North, said: “This should be at West Burton, Cottam, High Marnham – any of the decommissioned power stations, where there’s rail to take waste away instead of roads.

“To bang this in the middle of that area will wreck everything.”

Coun Steven Pashley (Con), who represents Everton, warned that potential odours could bring ‘shedloads of future complaints’ from residents.

He added that he had seen ‘colossal mounds of contaminated waste’ still on site which must be removed before any work began.

Coun Gary Dinsdale (Con), who represents East Markham, said he was ‘struggling to find any positives’ about the application.

He added: “It may be that you wouldn’t know it was there – or it could be residents’ worst nightmare.”

No council officers had raised concerns over traffic or environmental grounds.

The committee unanimously agreed to object, but said they didn’t hold out much hope that Nottinghamshire Council would agree at a later date.

The Shireoaks Plastic Recycling Centre & Energy Recovery Facility project team previously said: “The Energy Recovery Facility will prevent to 24,369 tonnes per annum of non-recyclable, residual waste from going to landfill and will generate up to 10 Megawatts of heat and 2.5 Megawatts of electricity – enough to power over 650 homes every year.

“The facilities are an answer to Nottinghamshire’s plastic and residual waste problem.”