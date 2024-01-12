Bassetlaw leaders have painted a dire state of the district’s finances which they say is caused by lack of government funding ‘pushing councils to the brink’.

The district has a predicted budget shortfall for each of the next five years, totalling £4.1m, which will be met by council tax rises, spending cuts and other savings.

Members at the Labour-controlled council’s cabinet meeting on January 9 laid the blame at the Government’s door and said their problems were symptomatic of Government underfunding.

They recommended a maximum council tax increase of 2.99 per cent from April, which will go before full council for sign off later this month.

Bassetlaw Council says it has been let down by the Government as it faces budget concerns. Photo: Mark Fear

It’s predicted that £3m of savings will be needed to be found in 2026-27 and a further £1.1m the following year.

The council says projected savings over the next two years would be used to bridge the gap in 2026-27, and it will aim not to dip into reserves.

Coun Alan Rhodes (Lab), cabinet member for corporate and financial services, said: “All councils are having the same discussions, regardless of their politics of their leadership.

“Central Government is quite simply pushing councils to the brink.

“We have been let down by central Government.

"There have been no attempts to address the short-term funding we have endured for the past ten years.

“We deserve much better than what we are getting.”

Coun Jo White (Lab), the deputy leader, said: “Look at Bradford, which has managed its finances scrupulously and is still facing bankruptcy.

"They are looking to national Government, and they’re silent.

“Central Government seems to think councils can survive on their reserves.

“The public have high expectations of our services and being able to maintain them is getting harder and harder.

“We should go beyond offering the statutory provisions.

"If we don’t have the finances, we are letting the public down.”

Coun Julie Leigh (Lab) said: “This is the worst situation I have ever known local councils’ finances to be.

“We are trying to keep our heads above water.

“Councils across the country are going under, and t’s getting worse and worse.

"It’s hard to keep services going.

“I don’t know what the answers are – a change in Government and perspective perhaps, so local government is funded properly?”

A report presented to cabinet notes: “Over the last 10 years, Bassetlaw has delivered significant savings and efficiencies, and any new savings are becoming increasingly difficult to identify and deliver.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, which sets council funding levels, said: “Councils are ultimately responsible for their own finances but we remain ready to talk to any concerned about its financial position.

“We recognise they are facing challenges and that is why we have announced a £64 billion funding package to ensure they can continue making a difference, alongside our combined efforts to level up.”