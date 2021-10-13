County councillors Nigel Turner and Callum Bailey were among those who travelled to London with Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

The trip included a visit to the Home Office to meet Home Secretary Priti Patel to discuss the recent £550,000 awarded to Worksop to make its streets safer, especially among women and girls.

It will fund new CCTV cameras, extra ANPR technology to identify offenders, better street lighting and environmental improvement work as well as additional enforcement and high-visibility policing patrols.

From left to right, county councillor Nigel Turner, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry, Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith and county councillor Callum Bailey.

It will also fund safety awareness training for schoolgirls, diversionary activity and attitudinal training for young men.

Coun Turner said: “I am really proud to have met and spoken with the Home Secretary.

"We thanked her for the safer streets funding which will enable us to improve policing in Worksop.”

The councillors discussed the current issues with the town centre and their views on how this can be turned around.

Mr Clarke-Smith said: “I would like to thank the councillors for coming down to Westminster to discuss the Government's levelling up agenda.

"We had representatives from district, county, Westminster and our police commissioner working together in the best interests of the people of Bassetlaw.