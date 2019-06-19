Worksop councillor in Twitter row over calling conservative leadership candidates “Poundland Prime Minister wanabees”

A Worksop councillor who called Conservative leadership hopefuls “Poundland Primeminister Wanabees” in a tweet has been slammed by the company.

As the Tories took part in the BBC debate on Tuesday evening Worksop North East Councillor Simon Greaves tweeted:

“Tonight #Bassetlaw #Labour #Councillors prioritised more money for #councilhousing & dealing with the realities of #tory #austerity.. I think our evening was more productive than the bunch of #Poundland #PrimeMinister wannabe’s on TV #BBCOurNextPM #NorthNotts #ToryLeadership”

Poundland managing director responded with a tweet from the company:

Here at Poundland we couldn’t help notice your tweet last night extolling your own virtues and contrasting those with what you described as “Poundland Wannabee Prime Minsisters”.

We’r sure your self proclaimed achievements are indeed significant and deserving of the highest praise.

However you’ll perhaps forgive us for asking where precisely in your legal training to become a solicitor, you decided it was acceptable, or indeed wise to disparage the name of a local business in your pursuit of acclaim.

Even setting aside the legal question, it seems a very strange course of action for a member of the Sheffield City Region local enterprise partnership to denigrate a local business.

Let us be clear Mr Greaves - we’ll leave the politics to you , but we would ask you consider carefully whether disparaging the name of a local business and its 18,000 hardworking people is really the kind of thing you should be proud of.

Some may conclude that the use of our name in this way says more about you than us.

We trust you’ll choose your words more carefully in future,

Love Barry Williams

Managing Director, Poundland

Councillor Greaves later tweeted an apology:

“Hey sorry guys.. certainly no offence intended.. #poundland’s value and quality certainly can’t be questioned.. unlike the candidates to be the next PM.. I wouldn’t pay them in buttons.... let alone a pound. #ToryLeadershipContest

See the Twitter row here

