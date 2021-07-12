Worksop councillor condemns racist tweets aimed at England players following Euro 2020 defeat

Alan Rhodes said abuse aimed at England's Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka should be ‘challenged and exposed’.

The Bassetlaw councillor, who represents the Worksop north east ward, tweeted: “If you are a racist you are also an idiot.

"I have today reported a tweet to Twitter that shows a super imposed picture of Marcus Rashford’s face onto a photo of a shackled slave.

Worksop councillor Alan Rhodes has condemned racist abuse aimed at England players.

"I am appalled and ashamed that anyone would do such a thing. It should be challenged and exposed.”

The UK prime minister and the Football Association have also condemned racist abuse after the Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the abuse and said "it will not be tolerated".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the abuse "appalling".

The FA said in a statement: “The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media.

“We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team.

"We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.”