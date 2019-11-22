Worksop community's response to the floods was amazing

It is only two weeks since devastating floods hit Worksop but I’ve been amazed by the resilience of the people affected who are already trying to get their lives back to normal, writes Neil Taylor.

For some people though, it will take months to recover.

I’d like to reassure everyone that Bassetlaw Council will be doing all it can to help.

Firstly, there is financial assistance available for people and businesses affected.

Nottinghamshire County Council has a flood hardship fund where residents can claim £120 and businesses that employ up to 49 people can claim £300.

There is also a Government flood recovery grant where residents can claim £500.

Bassetlaw Council is administering this scheme and a claim form is available at www.bassetlaw.gov.uk.

Businesses may also be able to claim £2,500 – contact the county council on 0300 5008080.

The Government has also provided some support so that flooded properties will be exempt from council tax for a minimum of three months and affected businesses will receive support with business rates.

The council has also been busy with the clean-up operation, providing housing advice and emergency accommodation, and along with North Notts BID, supporting the business community.

I’d also like to thank the emergency services that evacuated residents and ensured kept everyone safe.

If you’d like to help, please donate items to Bassetlaw food bank or cash donations via the Bassetlaw flood relief appeal, details of which are on the website.

Long-term, the council spoke to Government ministers to emphasise that they need to support the area with some significant investment.

I hope there will be some good news on this in the new year.

Neil Taylor is chief executive of Bassetlaw District Council.