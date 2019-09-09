Worksop born Labour MEP confirms his interest in succeeding John Mann

Labour’s Member of the European Parliament for Bassetlaw and North Notts, Rory Palmer, has submitted an application to be Labour’s candidate in Bassetlaw following the announcement that John Mann will be standing down.

Rory Palmer said: “I was born and went to school in Worksop and I believe my strong local roots together with my national experience would make me an effective candidate here.

“This is the constituency where I joined the Labour Party twenty years ago and first campaigned for Labour.

"Local members have encouraged me to submit an application and I’m grateful for that encouragement.

“My track record of campaigning on local issues here over many years is strong, including saving local NHS services, lobbying against plans to cut fire service cover and against the outrageous fracking proposals at Clumber Park.

“I used to work as part of John Mann’s local office team helping hundreds of local residents and working on projects to bring new investment and jobs to the area.

“I’m proud to represent the area in the European Parliament, where I speak up on key local issues as a strong voice for the area. I want every child in Bassetlaw to have the best start in life, and every older person to have dignity in retirement.

"I will defend our public services and work with the council to drive forward plans for new investment and jobs.”