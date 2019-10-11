Work is well under way on new store, says Bassetlaw District Council leader

For those with a good memory, the ambition to regenerate the former Vesuvius Brickworks site off Sandy Lane has been more than ten years in the making, writes Bassetlaw District Council leader, Councillor Simon Greaves

It may have taken much longer than we envisaged, but work is now well underway to build a new Asda store and this week I was able to see first hand the fantastic progress that is being made — and see plans for the rest of the site.

Commuters who use the roads around Sandy Lane will also be pleased to know that the infrastructure improvements have been completed, thanks to an investment by developers CEG, including funding from local enterprise partnership D2N2. The Asda store and petrol station alone is expected to create around 200 jobs and with plans about to be submitted for further industrial and business units on the site, there is even more potential to create additional employment and business opportunities.

This is great news for the town and we hope to bring you even more positive news about this site in the near future.

Staying with positive news, councillors will consider two proposals as part of next week’s cabinet meeting to address climate change and single use plastics. We believe the council should lead by example when it comes to these extremely important issues and we will be putting plans in place to start this change. These reports will look at reducing and eventually eliminating single use plastics from within the council and encouraging and supporting our communities to go single-use plastic free.

We will also do our bit to tackle climate change and reduce our carbon footprint by having an officer dedicated to developing a ‘Green Plan’ and looking at how we can become more environmentally friendly, increase our recycling, reduce our energy usage and find alternatives that do not damage our environment or contribute to the harmful effects of climate change.

To learn more about these and other

reports that will be discussed at Cabinet, visit www.bassetlaw.gov.uk under Council agendas and minutes.