For the first time, residents in Bassetlaw will need to show photo ID to vote at this year’s local elections. The requirement to show photo ID at polling stations across England was passed by the UK Government’s Elections Act and comes into effect for the first time this May.

This means that individuals without photo ID will no longer be able to vote.

Advertisement

Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers’ licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Voters must now show photo ID before they can be given their ballot paper.

Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for free ID online.

Advertisement

The full list of accepted ID is available on the Electoral Commission’s website, along with more information about the new requirement and details of how to apply for the free ID.

David Armiger, returning officer at Bassetlaw District Council said: “With elections taking place in Bassetlaw on 4 May 2023, it is important that those who want to vote make sure they have an accepted form of ID. It may seem early but checking now means you will be ready to vote in May.

Advertisement

“Residents who do not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for free ID either online or by completing a paper application form and sending this to our electoral services team. If you need any help with applying for the free ID or want to request an application form, contact the electoral services team via [email protected] or 01909 533 252.”