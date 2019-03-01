Video shows work progressing on major Worksop residential development

A new state-of-the art accommodation block for the elderly in Worksop is on track to accommodate its first residents by the end of the year.

The Priory Court independent living centre will consist of 52 modern apartments with the addition of extra care support.

The four-storey accommodation, which is being built by Woodhead Living on the site of the former Abbey Grove sheltered scheme, will also include a hair salon, a chiropodist, library, café and gym.

The project is being spearheaded by Bassetlaw District Council with additional funding by Homes England and Nottinghamshire County Council, who will provide ‘extra care’ services for up to 37 residents.

Councillor Steve Scotthorne, Bassetlaw cabinet member for housing, said: “Even at this stage of the project, the building is incredibly impressive.

“This type of accommodation will provide joined up services that will allow elderly residents to live as independently as possible in their own home, with the reassurance that care is onsite for them 24 hours a day if needed.

“I have no doubts the future residents of Priory Court will be very happy here and their needs met.”

Coun Josie Potts, district council ward member for Worksop South East, said: “This is a fantastic addition to our community and will give the older generation of residents a modern and friendly place to live.

“It also looks like it will be a fantastic looking building and will really help to lift the area.”

Leo Woodhead, Woodhead Group business development director, said: “It’s been great to visit the site and see the progress we are making.

“Extra care schemes are all about providing high quality accommodation for people to live happy and independent lives.

“The transformation is astonishing from what the site was like. The clever use of space, modern design and spacious internal layout will provide a fantastic addition to the area.”