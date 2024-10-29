A dynamic partnership spearheaded by Nottinghamshire Council has helped to deliver 3,511 community-boosting projects and £394m of investment since its ground-breaking launch.

Arc Partnership was formed as a joint venture between the county council and public sector procurement specialist, SCAPE, in 2016.

On behalf of the council and the communities and people it represents, Arc Partnership delivers multi-disciplinary property design, consultancy, master planning, regeneration, project and programme management, emergency, reactive, compliance asset management and planned services.

One of these current projects is the council’s new headquarters at Hucknall.

The new council offices in Hucknall is one of the main projects currently being delivered by the partnership. Photo: Submitted

A target of 86 per cent of local spend has been set for the project and associated infrastructure works, with sub-contractors and tradespeople located within 20 miles of the site.

The unique partnership between the council and Arc was launched to drive greater efficiencies and lead on innovation in the design, management, and maintenance of property services in the public sector.

Now eight years after the joint venture’s launch, the county council has approved a five-year extension to its an initial 10-year contract.

Coun Keith Girling (Con), cabinet member for economic development and asset management, said: “Our relationship with Arc Partnership has grown significantly in service provision since the joint venture was launched in 2016 and the ongoing demonstration of best value and delivery means we are happy to extend the contract early and by a further five years.

“I am delighted with the progress Arc Partnership has made in the last eight years, especially when you look at the incredible number of projects which have delivered across Nottinghamshire.

“To date, Arc Partnership has delivered 3,511 projects – which equates to more than £394 million worth of investment, of which an impressive £344m has been spent locally.

“This is fantastic news for the local economy, they’re dealing with businesses here in Nottinghamshire and employing local people – with 95 per cent of its team living locally, which is incredible.

“Arc Partnership constantly delivers value for money and does a fantastic job supporting us to create an efficient, safe and sustainable land and property portfolio, helping to deliver more integrated customer-focused services, value for money as well as supporting regeneration and economic growth.”

The multi-million-pound projects it has delivered on behalf of the county council include new state-of-the-art schools, refurbishment of existing schools and modernising libraries.

Daniel Maher, Arc Partnership managing director, said: “The early contract extension highlights the ‘trust’ the county council has placed in Arc Partnership and it is a true partnership based on collaboration and delivering real value together.

"To me that’s important and we’ve had cross-member support, from all different political persuasions.

"They’ve always supported us on that journey.

“One thing we are proud of, outside of the services we provide for the county council and the communities of Nottinghamshire, is that we are delivering using a locally employed workforce and supply chain.

"That says a lot – people talk about doing it, but we’ve done it.

“It’s nice to see local people and the local economy have benefited because of this journey, too.”

Arc Partnership has also forged a ‘strong relationship’ with Nottingham Trent University through a three-year strategic partnership and the University of Nottingham, focusing on unlocking the next generation of employees and developing career pathways for growing and retaining local talent.

For more information, visit arc-partnership.co.uk