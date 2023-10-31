Rail union TSSA has said it is delighted that the Government has admitted defeat over plans to close almost all railways ticket offices across England.

TSSA – the union representing rail ticket office workers for more than 125 years – has been at the forefront of a sustained campaign to save tiket offices.

The union's campaign has resulted in the widespread condemnation of the proposals by passengers and disability, women’s and pensioner groups, drawing 750,000 responses – the largest ever for a public consultation.

Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, has now told train companies to withdraw the plans after both Transport Focus and London TravelWatch formally objected to the proposals.

The ticket office at Worksop Station is now staying open. Photo: Google

It means ticket offices at stations like Worksop and Retford will now remain open.

Maryam Eslamdoust, TSSA general secretary, said: “Our union has fought tooth and nail for many months to stop what would have been a catastrophe for our railways.

“We are delighted that the Government has admitted defeat and scrapped these wrongheaded plans.

"It shows the power of our union and of the great British public in making sure these planned closures have now reached the end of the line.

“Though the Transport Secretary, has acted, frankly none of this need have happened.

"We have been saying from the outset that railway ticket offices and station staff are a vital and loved public service.

"They should never have been under attack in the first place.

“I pay tribute to every single one of our amazing members and the public beyond who worked so hard to make sure this was a battle we won.